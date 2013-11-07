Working at a food bank
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and two of her children are taking the eight week course for the unemployed and the underemployed with the ultimate goal of opening their own Haitian restaurant. The class, which in addition to teaching kitchen and life skills produces meals for three agencies of the New Hampshire Food Bank. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) watches as her son Johnathan is fitted for his graduation chef's coat at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) watches as her son Johnathan is fitted for his graduation chef's coat at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Head teacher and chef Jayson McCarter (L) talks about knife skills for cutting apples with Fritza Lemitelamy (C) and her daughter Elizabeth, at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in...more
Head teacher and chef Jayson McCarter (L) talks about knife skills for cutting apples with Fritza Lemitelamy (C) and her daughter Elizabeth, at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, puts sliced apples in the cooker to make applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, puts sliced apples in the cooker to make applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, laughs while making meat pies in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, laughs while making meat pies in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy and her daughter Elizabeth cut up squash to be cooked for meals, as students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy and her daughter Elizabeth cut up squash to be cooked for meals, as students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (C), talks her children Jonathan (L) and Elizabeth during a break at the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank where they are students, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Fritza Lemitelamy (C), talks her children Jonathan (L) and Elizabeth during a break at the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank where they are students, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, emerges from walk-in refrigerator in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, emerges from walk-in refrigerator in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) and her son Jonathan, students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, cart applesauce made by the class to a freezer amid shelves of the food bank's storage space in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) and her son Jonathan, students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, cart applesauce made by the class to a freezer amid shelves of the food bank's storage space in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, slices apples for applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, slices apples for applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Johnathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank cleans knives in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Johnathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank cleans knives in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, drinks coffee during a break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, drinks coffee during a break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, hangs up the phone after failing to get the electric company to restart the service at her home, during a lunch break in the class kitchen in...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, hangs up the phone after failing to get the electric company to restart the service at her home, during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head while waiting in traffic after a seven hour class in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head while waiting in traffic after a seven hour class in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and her daughters Anastasia (L) and Elizabeth (R), look at a magazine while shopping for dinner which does not need be refrigerated or cooked because...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and her daughters Anastasia (L) and Elizabeth (R), look at a magazine while shopping for dinner which does not need be refrigerated or cooked because the power has been shut off at their home, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R), a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, prays with her children at their home, where the electric company shut off the power because they were unable to keep up with the bills, in...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R), a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, prays with her children at their home, where the electric company shut off the power because they were unable to keep up with the bills, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, makes sandwiches for her family's dinner by flashlight because the electricity has been shut off to their home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6,...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, makes sandwiches for her family's dinner by flashlight because the electricity has been shut off to their home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jonathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, counts out pennies by candlelight to buy gasoline for the family car at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Jonathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, counts out pennies by candlelight to buy gasoline for the family car at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Guy Fawkes Day
Britain marks the anniversary of the 'Gunpowder Plot'.
The invisible man
Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
France's boy bullfighters
Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.