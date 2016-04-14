Working class candidates
Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets picketing Verizon workers who are out on strike in Manhattan, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A union worker wears a button for Bernie Sanders as Sanders receives the endorsement of Transportation Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks to Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton meets with union members from Nabisco, an American manufacturer of cookies and snacks, to discuss labor related issues in Chicago, Illinois March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders arrives to accept the endorsement of the Transportation Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane meet with union workers in the library of a high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A union member removes a placard after Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Communication Workers of America (CWA) office in Washington December 17, 2015. The CWA union endorsed Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union in Chicago Illinois March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders leaves after meeting with union workers in the library of a high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mary Smith of Charleston holds a union support sign before a speech by Hillary Clinton to members of The International Longshoremen's Association in Charleston, South Carolina, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with a supporter during a "Brunch With Bernie" rally at National Nurses United in Oakland, California August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Secret Service personnel stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016....more
Bernie Sanders takes part in a rally to preserve union pensions on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton addresses union members as she tours the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Hillary Clinton greets an audience member at the conclusion of a campaign rally with labor unions at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
AFSCME Union members (from L) Tom Ellett of Madison, Wisconsin, Jerry Jones of Newton, Iowa, and Joe Hamill of Austin, Texas, wait to see Hillary Clinton speak during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016....more
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd during a "Brunch With Bernie" rally at National Nurses United in Oakland, California August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
