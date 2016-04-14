Edition:
Working class candidates

Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets picketing Verizon workers who are out on strike in Manhattan, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A union worker wears a button for Bernie Sanders as Sanders receives the endorsement of Transportation Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton meets with union members from Nabisco, an American manufacturer of cookies and snacks, to discuss labor related issues in Chicago, Illinois March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Bernie Sanders arrives to accept the endorsement of the Transportation Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane meet with union workers in the library of a high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
A union member removes a placard after Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Communication Workers of America (CWA) office in Washington December 17, 2015. The CWA union endorsed Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union in Chicago Illinois March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Bernie Sanders leaves after meeting with union workers in the library of a high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Mary Smith of Charleston holds a union support sign before a speech by Hillary Clinton to members of The International Longshoremen's Association in Charleston, South Carolina, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with a supporter during a "Brunch With Bernie" rally at National Nurses United in Oakland, California August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Secret Service personnel stops a woman from touching Hillary Clinton as she greets people after speaking at a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) training center in Henderson, Nevada, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders takes part in a rally to preserve union pensions on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Hillary Clinton addresses union members as she tours the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets an audience member at the conclusion of a campaign rally with labor unions at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
AFSCME Union members (from L) Tom Ellett of Madison, Wisconsin, Jerry Jones of Newton, Iowa, and Joe Hamill of Austin, Texas, wait to see Hillary Clinton speak during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd during a "Brunch With Bernie" rally at National Nurses United in Oakland, California August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
