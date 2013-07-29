Edition:
Working conditions in Bangladesh

<p>Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Workers sort clothes at a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker carries a stack of clothes in a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A stack of clothes is seen at a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Mustafizur (L) tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Jesmin, a 25-year-old survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Jesmin suffers from a spinal injury and is waiting for surgery. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A relative pours water on 25-year-old Rojina's head at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Rescue workers, who pulled Rojina from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, had to amputate part of her arm to rescue her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker helps his colleague to lift a bucket of limestone as they work in a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A man works in a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker's sandals are seen inside a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Ainul Huq, 55, (R) and Bulbul Hossain, 25, describe the condition of their lungs inside a village house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. According to Huq and Hossain, they are sufferers of silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of silica dust as they used to work in a stone crushing factory for few years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Montu Mia, 40, describes the condition of his lungs inside his house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Montu Mia says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by the inhalation of silica dust, as he used to work in a stone crushing factory for five years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Montu Mia, 40, lies on a bed as he describes the condition of his lungs inside his house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Montu Mia says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of silica dust as he used to work in a stone crushing factory for five years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Kamal Hossain, 28, sits on a bed as he describes the condition of his lungs inside his house at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Hossain says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by the inhalation of silica dust as he used to work in a stone crushing factory for five years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker crushes locally grown tobacco in a grinding machine in a small 'bidi' (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Workers fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small 'bidi' (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A child fills up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Karim, 7, poses for a photograph as he works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A child packs up cigarettes in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Pari, 6, fills up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco as she works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Workers use a makeshift ladder to board a boat as they come back to shore after finishing work at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Fazal Uddin, 80, lies on a bed as he suffers from asthma, in Haragach, Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. According to Uddin's family, he became sick as he used to work in a 'bidi' (cigarrette) factory for 8-10 years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker crushes locally grown tobacco with a grinding machine in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker carries a bucket while he works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Rasheda, 15, who used to work for Abul Khair Steel Mills Ltd, stands outside a ward of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Noor Alam, 23, a wounded worker, sits in his home near a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A key hangs round the neck of a worker in a common residence near a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A worker welds part of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Workers disembark from a boat as they return from part of a wrecked ship after work at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>A man works inside a wrecked section of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Workers carry a long rope at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. Bangladesh is dependent on ship-breaking for its domestic steel requirements. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

<p>Momin Ali, 26, shows an x-ray film of his lungs inside his house at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Ali says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of silica dust, as he used to work in a stone crushing factory for two and half years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monday, July 29, 2013

