Working for Bernie
Simon Bracey-Lane from London, Britain works at the front desk of the Iowa campaign headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Paula Pink, a dog owned by Sue Spicer, wears a t-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sara McNew and daughter Ivy McNew, 2, talk to canvassers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Arianna Jones (L) and Sarah Ford (R) work at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter leads a crowd in cheers while waiting for Bernie Sanders to speak with volunteers and staffers at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Nathan Arentsen works at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Amanda Loutris schedules volunteer times at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Volunteer Ethan Fagre, 18, of Waverly, Iowa holds a sign as he waits for Bernie Sanders to campaign at the Johnson County Democrats Barbecue at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Simon Bracey-Lane relaxes at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A staffer for Bernie Sanders prepares for his arrival at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Volunteers and staff for Bernie Sanders work at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Murry the dog greets Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) as they canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
