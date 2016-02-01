Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 4:10pm EST

Working for Bernie

Simon Bracey-Lane from London, Britain works at the front desk of the Iowa campaign headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Simon Bracey-Lane from London, Britain works at the front desk of the Iowa campaign headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Simon Bracey-Lane from London, Britain works at the front desk of the Iowa campaign headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 15
Paula Pink, a dog owned by Sue Spicer, wears a t-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Paula Pink, a dog owned by Sue Spicer, wears a t-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Paula Pink, a dog owned by Sue Spicer, wears a t-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
2 / 15
Sara McNew and daughter Ivy McNew, 2, talk to canvassers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Sara McNew and daughter Ivy McNew, 2, talk to canvassers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Sara McNew and daughter Ivy McNew, 2, talk to canvassers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
3 / 15
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
4 / 15
Arianna Jones (L) and Sarah Ford (R) work at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Arianna Jones (L) and Sarah Ford (R) work at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Arianna Jones (L) and Sarah Ford (R) work at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
5 / 15
Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
6 / 15
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 15
A supporter leads a crowd in cheers while waiting for Bernie Sanders to speak with volunteers and staffers at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A supporter leads a crowd in cheers while waiting for Bernie Sanders to speak with volunteers and staffers at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A supporter leads a crowd in cheers while waiting for Bernie Sanders to speak with volunteers and staffers at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
8 / 15
Nathan Arentsen works at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Nathan Arentsen works at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Nathan Arentsen works at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
9 / 15
Amanda Loutris schedules volunteer times at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Amanda Loutris schedules volunteer times at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Amanda Loutris schedules volunteer times at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
10 / 15
Volunteer Ethan Fagre, 18, of Waverly, Iowa holds a sign as he waits for Bernie Sanders to campaign at the Johnson County Democrats Barbecue at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Volunteer Ethan Fagre, 18, of Waverly, Iowa holds a sign as he waits for Bernie Sanders to campaign at the Johnson County Democrats Barbecue at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Volunteer Ethan Fagre, 18, of Waverly, Iowa holds a sign as he waits for Bernie Sanders to campaign at the Johnson County Democrats Barbecue at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
11 / 15
Simon Bracey-Lane relaxes at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Simon Bracey-Lane relaxes at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Simon Bracey-Lane relaxes at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
12 / 15
A staffer for Bernie Sanders prepares for his arrival at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A staffer for Bernie Sanders prepares for his arrival at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A staffer for Bernie Sanders prepares for his arrival at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 15
Volunteers and staff for Bernie Sanders work at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Volunteers and staff for Bernie Sanders work at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Volunteers and staff for Bernie Sanders work at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 15
Murry the dog greets Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) as they canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Murry the dog greets Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) as they canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Murry the dog greets Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) as they canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pregnant in the Zika zone

Pregnant in the Zika zone

Next Slideshows

Pregnant in the Zika zone

Pregnant in the Zika zone

Experts believe as the Zika virus spreads from Brazil, other countries in the Americas are also likely to see cases of babies with Zika-linked birth defects.

Feb 01 2016
Trump, piece by piece

Trump, piece by piece

Focusing in on the details of the Republican front runner Donald Trump.

Feb 01 2016
Cruz confidential

Cruz confidential

On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.

Feb 01 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

Feb 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast