World AIDS Day
Activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) light candles during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People hold candles as they gather to mark the upcoming World AIDS Day in Kiev November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
HIV-positive inmates with red ribbons pinned on their clothes wait to participate in a performance in gratitude for donations from society, at a prison in Taiyuan, Shanxin province, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk near a red ribbon sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on the eve of World AIDS Day on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists and patients living with HIV, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis attend a rally "Ukraine Under Quarantine" in Kiev November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A group of HIV positive children and AIDS orphans at Reach Out Mbuya, a health clinic that does HIV/AIDS community outreach, hold stuffed animals and dolls as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (not pictured) visits the clinic in Kampala August...more
AIDS activists sing and chant during a rally across from the White House in Washington July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman looks out over the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which is now in its 25th year, on the National Mall in Washington July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Adrian Gonzalez, an employee of the Condom Project, sets up a display at the international AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) from the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) walk together in New York City's East Village July 7, 2012. SWAG mPowerment, ASC/NYC's community empowerment initiative to try to end stigma and...more
Pierre Lynch (R), 24, shares a laugh with gay adult entertainer Remy Mars, as Mars visits the AIDS Service Center of New York City ASC/NYC during a meeting of the group Sexy with a Goal (SWAG) in New York June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Woodrow "Woody" Barron, 69, from Plainfield New Jersey, an AIDS patient, sits alone at the Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS where he has lived since 1997 in New Jersey...more
AIDS patient Michael Campbell, 58, kisses a nurse as he arrives for a morning tea time at Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS in Newark, New Jersey May 9, 2012. ...more
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon May 26, 2012. Their plight demonstrates the painful limits...more
U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An HIV-AIDS patient (R) places her hand on her forehead during a visit by a caregiver at her home in Matero township on the outskirts of Lusaka April 17, 2012. The caregivers on the Jesuit-run home-based care team at St Mary's Parish in Matero offer...more
An HIV-AIDS patient is helped onto his bed by his sister and a caregiver visiting him at his home in Matero township on the outskirts of Lusaka April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A lab worker holds up a test-tube of blood before conducting HIV tests at Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon February 21, 2012. Tens of thousands of lives are at risk in Myanmar due to an anticipated funding shortfall to treat...more
Medicines for HIV-positive patents are seen at a Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A HIV-positive woman receives medicine through an intravenous drip at Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
