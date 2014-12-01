World AIDS Day

A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative...more

A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative care for those in the final stages of AIDS.

Close