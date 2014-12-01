World AIDS Day
A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative...more
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Arun Lunt, a practically blind AIDS patient, cools herself in front of a fan at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu where she has been living for seven years in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
A patient is given bath at a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether...more
Children play before going to school at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
Nine-year-old Tumelo shows off antiretroviral (ARV) pills before taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
A girl covers herself while taking medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
A terminally ill man is comforted by another patient in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Girls perform a traditional dance in an alley during an HIV/AIDS awareness program in Kolkata November 30, 2014.
Patients chat as they rest inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.
A patient rests inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.
Children watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.
Red balloons are released to mark World AIDS Day at the Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo December 1, 2014.
A taxi driver is given condoms by a member of the Treatment Action Campaign as they campaign for safe sex in Daveyton, outside Johannesburg November 27, 2014.
A preserved body of an AIDS victim is displayed in a museum at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
