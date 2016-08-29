Edition:
World Bog Snorkelling Championships

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor is helped out after participating in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor prepares to take part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor wears his medal for competing in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

