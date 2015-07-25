Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 2:55pm EDT

World Cup 2018 qualifying draw

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 21
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 21
Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
7 / 21
European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
8 / 21
Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 21
An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
12 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25,...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 21
St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
15 / 21
Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 21
Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
19 / 21
Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
20 / 21
A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Best of the British Open

Best of the British Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the British Open

Best of the British Open

American Zach Johnson wins golf's oldest major at St Andrews.

Jul 20 2015
All wet at the British Open

All wet at the British Open

Workers clear water from the course during a rain delay during the second round of the British Open.

Jul 17 2015
MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2015 All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

Jul 15 2015
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Road cyclists chase the famed yellow jersey in the race across France.

Jul 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast