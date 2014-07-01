World Cup barber
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. ...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San...more
Next Slideshows
USA 0 - Germany 1
USA takes on Germany in Group G action.
Suarez banned for bite
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is banned for nine World Cup matches after biting the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.
NBA's highest-paid
The highest-paid players in the NBA.
Ghana 1- USA 2
USA takes on Ghana in Group G action.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.