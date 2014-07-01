Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 1, 2014 | 9:30am EDT

World Cup barber

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
1 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
2 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
3 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
4 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
5 / 12
A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
6 / 12
A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
7 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
8 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
9 / 12
An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
10 / 12
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
11 / 12
Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San...more

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
USA 0 - Germany 1

USA 0 - Germany 1

Next Slideshows

USA 0 - Germany 1

USA 0 - Germany 1

USA takes on Germany in Group G action.

Jun 26 2014
Suarez banned for bite

Suarez banned for bite

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is banned for nine World Cup matches after biting the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Jun 26 2014
NBA's highest-paid

NBA's highest-paid

The highest-paid players in the NBA.

Jun 24 2014
Ghana 1- USA 2

Ghana 1- USA 2

USA takes on Ghana in Group G action.

Jun 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast