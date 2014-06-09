Edition:
World Cup metro strike

Policemen in riot gear stand inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Protesters scuffle with police outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear take position inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen take position outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Men stand next to riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
People run away from tear gas fired by police during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man gestures to a riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A protester shouts at riot police in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Protesters shout slogans in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A policeman peers behind his riot shield inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A soccer fan holds a Brazilian flag in front of two policemen outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear walk inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear stand outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A policeman gestures behind the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A "Strike" sign is seen on the control center of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
