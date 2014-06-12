World Cup protests

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. The placard reads "We want to be the champions in healthcare, education...more

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. The placard reads "We want to be the champions in healthcare, education and not just in football." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

