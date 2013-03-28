Edition:
World Cup stadium woes

<p>An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. Builders are threatening to halt construction on Sao Paulo's new World Cup stadium within weeks because of a dispute over financing, a move that could throw next year's global soccer tournament into disarray and cause a major embarrassment for Brazil's government. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. Builders are threatening to halt construction on Sao Paulo's new World Cup stadium within weeks because of a dispute over financing, a move that could throw next year's global soccer tournament into disarray and cause a major embarrassment for Brazil's government. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, speaks beside pictures of the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, speaks beside pictures of the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, walks next to the site of the New Corinthians Stadium after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, walks next to the site of the New Corinthians Stadium after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Labourers work at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Labourers work at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Empty seats are seen in the stands at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Empty seats are seen in the stands at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Labourers work on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Labourers work on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A labourer works on the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer works on the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A labourer walks on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer walks on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Workers labor late at night on the construction of the new Corinthians Stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Workers labor late at night on the construction of the new Corinthians Stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A general view of the new Corinthians stadium, one of the hosts of the 2014 World Cup, which is under construction, is seen at night in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A general view of the new Corinthians stadium, one of the hosts of the 2014 World Cup, which is under construction, is seen at night in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>People carry a wrapped up flag at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighbourhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People carry a wrapped up flag at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighbourhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Workers and trucks are seen at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighborhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Workers and trucks are seen at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighborhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

