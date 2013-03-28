World Cup stadium woes

An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. Builders are threatening to halt construction on Sao Paulo's new World Cup stadium within weeks because of a dispute over financing, a move that could throw next year's global soccer tournament into disarray and cause a major embarrassment for Brazil's government. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker