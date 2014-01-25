Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope Francis challenged business leaders assembled in Davos to put their wealth at the service of humanity instead of leaving most of the world's population in poverty and insecurity. In the message to more than 2,500 participants at the annual World Economic Forum, the pontiff urged industrialists and bankers to promote inclusive prosperity, but stopped short of chiding them for excesses laid bare by the global financial crisis. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich