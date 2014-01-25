World Economic Forum
A Swiss special policeman patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this...more
A Swiss special policeman patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this year welcome more than 40 heads of state and government to focus on questions about the world's future, organizers said. This year's event will run from Jan 22 to 25. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) arrives in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. Cameron told the World Economic Forum in Davos he was confident he could renegotiate his country's...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. Cameron told the World Economic Forum in Davos he was confident he could renegotiate his country's relations with the European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc. "I'm confident that we'll have a successful renegotiation and a successful referendum," he told delegates, referring to his plan to reshape his country's EU ties before offering Britons an in/out referendum if he is re-elected next year. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Mohammad Nahavandian, the Head of Iran Presidential Office (R), arrive for a meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22,...more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Mohammad Nahavandian, the Head of Iran Presidential Office (R), arrive for a meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Marissa Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2014, attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope...more
Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope Francis challenged business leaders assembled in Davos to put their wealth at the service of humanity instead of leaving most of the world's population in poverty and insecurity. In the message to more than 2,500 participants at the annual World Economic Forum, the pontiff urged industrialists and bankers to promote inclusive prosperity, but stopped short of chiding them for excesses laid bare by the global financial crisis. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), smiles during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Matt Damon (L), actor and co-founder of Water.org, laughs next to former U.S. vice-president Al Gore before the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse more
Swiss President Didier Burkhalter passes Klaus Schwab (R), the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as he makes his way to the podium to address a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014....more
A participant uses her mobile device during as session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Reuters journalist Zachary Goelman wears Google glasses during his interview with Israel's Justice Minister Tzipi Livni (R) at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Indra Nooyi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Bono, singer and co-founder of (RED), poses in front of a sign post during a photocall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. (RED), which was created to help provide a sustainable flow of money from the private sector to...more
Participants take a break between sessions during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. Senator John McCain gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters (R), attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Participants queue to get into a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Rwanda President Paul Kagame attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Goldie Hawn, actress, producer, author and founder of The Hawn Foundation, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
