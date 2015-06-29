Edition:
World Egg Throwing Championships

A man loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An egg smashes as a competitor fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man in fancy dress reacts as a competitor drops an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man reacts after losing a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A warning sign stands near competitors playing Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Anya Dawson, 8, celebrates after becoming the Russian Egg Roulette champion during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A boy loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man has an egg smashed on his head to raise money for charity during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman does crochet in the back of a vintage car during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing an apron with a chicken design catches an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors throw eggs during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor in fancy dress fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Merchandise is shown for sale during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing a Batman mask loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An organiser watches competitors during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

