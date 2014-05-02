World Extreme Games
Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathan Schwan (L) at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. Macdonald won silver and Schwan bronze....more
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathan Schwan (L) at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. Macdonald won silver and Schwan bronze. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Bubba Watson wins Masters
Bubba Watson wins his second Masters in three years.
Best of the Paralympics
Highs and lows from the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi.
Paralympics Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games.
Openly gay athletes
Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.