Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2013

World Irish Dancing Competition

<p>A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Thursday, March 28, 2013

<p>Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

