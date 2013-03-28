World Irish Dancing Competition
A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
