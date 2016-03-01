World of hypercars
Bugatti Chiron: 8-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine, 1,500 horsepower, $2.6 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lamborghini Centenario: 6.5-liter V12 engine, 770 horsepower, 40 units made, $1.9 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren P1 GTR: twin turbo 3.8-litre V8 hybrid engine, 986 bhp, limited to 35 units, $3.06 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ferrari La Ferrari: 6.3-liter V12 hybrid engine, 949 horsepower, 499 units made, $1.416 million. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pagani Huayra: twin-turbo 6-liter V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG, 730 horsepower, limited to 100 units, $1.314 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Koenigsegg Agera One:1: 5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, 1,346 bhp, six units built, $2.8 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse La Finale: 8-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 cylinder engine, 1,200 bhp, $2.5 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lamborghini Veneno: 6.5-liter V12 engine, 740 bhp, 5 units built, $4.5 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Zenvo ST1: turbocharged and supercharged 6.8-litre V8 engine, 1,104 hp, 15 units built, $1.8 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Porsche 918 Speedster: 4.6-liter V8 engine, 608 horsepower, 918 units made, $847,000. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
W Motors Lykan HyperSport: 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged Flat-six engine, 770 hp, seven units built, $3.4 million. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil
Next Slideshows
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
The beautiful game
A celebration of soccer's next generation.
Israel's batgirl
Nora Lifschitz cares for injured fruit bats before releasing them back in the wild.
Light and Buddhism
Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.