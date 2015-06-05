Edition:
World of Wal-Mart

Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, (L) laughs with actress Carol Burnett at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, (L) laughs with actress Carol Burnett at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, (L) laughs with actress Carol Burnett at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart workers from Brazil wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wal-Mart workers from Brazil wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Wal-Mart workers from Brazil wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Alice Walton, daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Alice Walton, daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Alice Walton, daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, pumps her fist in a cheer at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, pumps her fist in a cheer at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, pumps her fist in a cheer at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rob Walton, outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, holds a bust of his father Sam, founder of Wal-Mart at the last Wal-Mart annual meeting he will preside over in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rob Walton, outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, holds a bust of his father Sam, founder of Wal-Mart at the last Wal-Mart annual meeting he will preside over in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rob Walton, outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, holds a bust of his father Sam, founder of Wal-Mart at the last Wal-Mart annual meeting he will preside over in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon (R) is presented with a pink Barbie car by Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon (R) is presented with a pink Barbie car by Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon (R) is presented with a pink Barbie car by Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) and his wife Shelley (2nd R) give the Wal-Mart cheer with Wal-Mart Executive and Vice President for corporate affairs Dan Bartlett (R) at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) and his wife Shelley (2nd R) give the Wal-Mart cheer with Wal-Mart Executive and Vice President for corporate affairs Dan Bartlett (R) at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) and his wife Shelley (2nd R) give the Wal-Mart cheer with Wal-Mart Executive and Vice President for corporate affairs Dan Bartlett (R) at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress Carol Burnett does her trademark ear tug at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Actress Carol Burnett does her trademark ear tug at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Actress Carol Burnett does her trademark ear tug at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brian McKnight performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Brian McKnight performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Brian McKnight performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart workers from Canada wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wal-Mart workers from Canada wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Wal-Mart workers from Canada wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jim Walton, board member of Wal-Mart, speaks with brother Rob Walton (R), outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jim Walton, board member of Wal-Mart, speaks with brother Rob Walton (R), outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Jim Walton, board member of Wal-Mart, speaks with brother Rob Walton (R), outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, does the Wal-Mart "squiggly" dance at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, does the Wal-Mart "squiggly" dance at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, does the Wal-Mart "squiggly" dance at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Greg Penner, former Wal-Mart Vice Chairman, smiles at company shareholders and associates after being named Wal-Mart chairman at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Greg Penner, former Wal-Mart Vice Chairman, smiles at company shareholders and associates after being named Wal-Mart chairman at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Greg Penner, former Wal-Mart Vice Chairman, smiles at company shareholders and associates after being named Wal-Mart chairman at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress Reese Witherspoon acts as master of ceremonies at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Actress Reese Witherspoon acts as master of ceremonies at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Actress Reese Witherspoon acts as master of ceremonies at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
