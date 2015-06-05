World of Wal-Mart
Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, (L) laughs with actress Carol Burnett at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart workers from Brazil wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Alice Walton, daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, pumps her fist in a cheer at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rob Walton, outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, holds a bust of his father Sam, founder of Wal-Mart at the last Wal-Mart annual meeting he will preside over in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon (R) is presented with a pink Barbie car by Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon (L) and his wife Shelley (2nd R) give the Wal-Mart cheer with Wal-Mart Executive and Vice President for corporate affairs Dan Bartlett (R) at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015....more
Actress Carol Burnett does her trademark ear tug at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brian McKnight performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wal-Mart workers from Canada wave their country's flag at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jim Walton, board member of Wal-Mart, speaks with brother Rob Walton (R), outgoing chairman of Wal-Mart Stores Inc at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Master of Ceremonies for the Wal-Mart annual meeting, actress Reese Witherspoon, does the Wal-Mart "squiggly" dance at the annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mariah Carey performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Greg Penner, former Wal-Mart Vice Chairman, smiles at company shareholders and associates after being named Wal-Mart chairman at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ricky Martin performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress Reese Witherspoon acts as master of ceremonies at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Paradise for $20
Hardy travelers, undeterred by tales of crime and toilet paper shortages, are finding Venezuela an absurdly cheap destination.
Cuba's crocs
Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species.
Eating with cats
La Gateria is a vegetarian restaurant in Mexico City where diners can play and interact with cats.
Adrift at sea, unwanted on land
The United Nations estimates around 2,000 migrants may still be adrift in Southeast Asia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.