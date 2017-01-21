World of women's marches
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan...more
The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia....more
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
