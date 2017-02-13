World Press Photo Award winners
World Press Photo of the Year: Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated, Panos Pictures/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles: Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, USA, 9 July 2016. Evans, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania nurse and mother of one, traveled to Baton Rouge to protest against the shooting of Alton Sterling. Sterling was a 37-year-old...more
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize singles: A woman is supported by two men while crossing a river, as refugees attempt to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border fence, on 14 March 2016. Hundreds of refugees walked out of an overcrowded camp on the Greek-Macedonian border on this day, shortly after the closure of Macedonia's borders, determined to head north despite the dangers of the crossing. Vadim Ghirda, The...more
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize singles: Two Nigerian refugees cry and embrace in a detention center for refugees in Surman, Libya 17 August 2016. The detention center houses hundreds of women escaping precarious conditions. Many claim they are regularly beaten or sexually assaulted, and receive insufficient amounts of food and water at the center. Most of these women were attempting to reach Europe by being smuggled across the...more
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories: A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with temperatures below freezing, police deployed water canons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades. Amber Bracken/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via...more
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize stories: Marcela (2) observes her sisters in her mother's lap at the family's home in the rural area of Areia. Twin sisters Heloisa (left) and Heloa (right) were born seven months prior with microcephaly caused by the Zika virus. Lalo de Almeida, Folha de Sao Paulo/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize stories: Domingo, from Angola, came several years ago to Brazil in search for a better life. Peter Bauza/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 1st prize singles: At the hospital, Najiba holds her two-year-old nephew Shabir who was injured from a bomb blast in Kabul on 29 March 2016. Afghanistan has endured armed conflict since 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded. Afghan civilians are at greater risk today than at any time since Taliban rule, which ended in 2001. According to UN statistics, in the first half of 2016 at least 1,600 people died, and more than...more
Daily Life, 2nd prize singles: Four students of a gymnastics school in Xuzhou, China, do toe-pressure training for 30 minutes in the afternoon. Tiejun Wang/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 3rd prize singles: An Uyghur woman carries money in her stockings, a common practice. Uygur women, while Muslim, typically do not adhere to the conservative dress code that women in neighboring countries follow. On this train from Kashgar, you see a lesser known side of China. Most of the passengers are Uygur, a Chinese minority who live mostly in the west. One of the longest train journeys in the world - 2,910 miles...more
Daily Life, 1st prize stories: A weathered barber shop in Old Havana, Cuba. In December, days after Fidel Castro's death, his ashes were taken into the countryside, on a route that retraced, in reverse, the steps of the revolution he led in 1959. Towns and villages along the route were emptied of residents as thousands tried to catch a glimpse of Castro's remains. For many, the death of Fidel Castro felt like that of a father. In...more
Daily Life, 2nd prize stories: All people are hereditary hunters in this small settlement near Nizhnyaya Tunguska River. Elena Anosova/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 3rd prize stories: The lessons at school stop for the whole harvest time of the potatoes, to which all children should attend. Maria and Alexandra in a moment of pause. The inhabitants of this secluded and silent community call it the "Isle of Salvation", hidden near a busy road that leads from Moscow to Yaroslavl, Russia. Founded in the early 1990s by an Orthodox priest, it is a unique spiritual, educational and...more
General News, 1st prize singles: The Iraqi Special Operations Forces search houses of Gogjali, an eastern district of Mosul, looking for Daesh members, equipment, and evidence on 2 November 2016. Laurent Van der Stockt, Getty Reportage for Le Monde/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
General News, 2nd prize singles: An 11-year-old girl from Nigeria (left), who said her mother died in Libya, cries next to her 10-year-old brother aboard an NGO rescue boat, on 28 July 2016. The children had sailed for hours in an overcrowded rubber boat with other refugees during a rescue operation on the Mediterranean Sea, about 23 kilometers north of Sabratha, Libya.Libyan smugglers often take advantage of refugees, charging...more
General News, 3rd prize singles: The photos show scenes from Quezon City Jail, one of the Philippines' most overcrowded prisons. Conditions are getting worse as police wage an unprecedented war on crime. There are 3,800 inmates at the jail, which was built six decades ago to house 800, and they engage in a relentless contest for space. Men take turns to sleep on the cracked cement floor of an open-air basketball court, the steps of...more
General News, 1st prize stories: Heavy rain pours as police operatives investigate inside an alley where a victim, Romeo Joel Torres Fontanilla (37) was killed by two unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in the early morning in Manila, Philippines. Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
General News, 2nd prize stories: A family flees the fighting in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, as oil fields burned in Qayyara, Iraq, on November 12, 2016. In its sixth week, the military campaign to retake Mosul from the Islamic State had bogged down in a grueling fight. Seeking to escape the bloodshed, more civilians than ever took the risk of evacuation, hoping to find help if they could make it past the militants' gun...more
General News, 3rd prize stories: Soon after he surrendered, an ISIS fighter is violently dragged by Libyan fighters affiliated with the government in Tripoli while they shout and threaten to lynch him on December 5, 2016. Few minutes later he was found in the same place shot dead multiple times. Alessio Romenzi/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Long-Term Projects, 1st prize: Civilians escape from a fire at a house destroyed by an air attack in the Luhanskaya village.Valery Melnikov, Rossiya Segodnya/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Long-Term Projects, 2nd prize: Two young women, having enjoyed a drink at a party, dance together. Although unrelated men and women are forbidden to socialise together many people ignore these strictures in the privacy of their own homes. Hossein Fatemi, Panos Pictures/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Long-Term Projects, 3rd prize: Kelly Freeman arrives at her wedding reception in Dubois, Kansas. Markus Jokela, Helsingin Sanomat/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Nature, 1st prize singles: A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on 8 June 2016. Sea turtles are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Unattended fishing gear is responsible for many sea turtle deaths. Francis Perez/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Nature, 2nd prize singles: A wild leopard strolls through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a protected area in the northern part of Mumbai City, India, on 24 September 2016. The leopard is on its nocturnal prowl in the adjacent human settlements in search of food, which in these areas is typically dogs or pigs. Nayan Khanolkar/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Nature, 3rd prize singles: A carpet of monarch butterflies covers the forest floor of El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary, in Michoacan, Mexico, on 12 March, after a strong snow storm hit from 8 to 9 March, 2016. The storm hit the mountains of Central Mexico, creating havoc in the wintering colonies of monarch butterflies just as they were starting their migration back north to the USA and Canada. Climate change is creating an increase...more
Nature, 1st prize stories: A black rhino bull is seen dead, poached for its horns less than 8 hours earlier at Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve, South Africa. It is suspected that the killers came from a local community approximately 3 miles away, entering the park illegally, shooting the rhino at a water hole with a high-powered, silenced hunting rifle. An autopsy and postmortem carried out by members of the KZN Ezemvelo ranger team...more
Nature, 2nd prize stories: Ye Ye, a 16-year-old giant panda, lounges in a massive wild enclosure at a conservation center in Wolong Nature Reserve. Her 2-year-old cub, Hua Yan ("Pretty Girl") was released into the wild after two years of "panda training". Her name, whose characters represent Japan and China, celebrates the friendship between the two nations. Ami Vitale, for National Geographic Magazine/Courtesy of World Press Photo...more
Nature, 3rd prize stories: Fallow deer walk in the silence of the night. Bence Mate/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
People, 1st prize singles: Five-year-old Maha and her family fled from the village Hawija outside Mosul, Iraq, seven days ago. The fear of so-called Islamic State and the lack of food forced them to leave their home, her mother says. Now Maha lays on a dirty mattress in the overcrowded transit center in Debaga�s refugee camp. "I do not dream and I'm not afraid of anything anymore," Maha says quietly while her mother's hand strokes...more
People, 2nd prize singles: Hellen (41) lives with a mental health problem. Her illness developed later in life. In developing countries, over 80 percent of people living with mental health problems do not receive any treatment. In African countries, treatment often comes in the form of prayer from a pastor or traditional healer. Modern medicine is available to very few. A mental health problem often means relegation to the margins...more
People, 3rd prize singles: A woman strokes a girl's head as she rests on her lap whilst sitting on a sofa in a police station in Camaguey, Cuba, on 12 February 2016, with a portrait of Fidel Castro hanging above them. Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz was a Cuban revolutionary and politician who governed the Republic of Cuba as prime minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as president from 1976 to 2008. Kristina Kormilitsyna,...more
People, 1st prize stories: Port of Progreso, where Koreans first arrived in the Yucatan peninsula. Their final stop was Merida, where they were sold off to the highest bidders as slaves.Michael Vince Kim/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
People, 2nd prize stories: On 28 December each year, the "Floured War" takes place in Ibi in the province of Alicante, Spain. During the festival, the citizens are divided into two groups: the 'Enfarinat' (the floured) group simulates a coup d'etat and a second group tries to calm the rebellion. The teams play with flour, water, eggs and colored smoke bombs. The 200-year-old tradition is known as "Els Enfarinats", marking the...more
People, 3rd prize stories: Zach Garrett will be part of the US archery team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is photographed at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. This is Garrett's first Olympics. Jay Clendenin, Los Angeles Times /Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Sports, 1st prize singles: Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase during day three of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 9th 2016 in Liverpool, England. Tom Jenkins, The Guardian/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Sports, 2nd prize singles: Gael Monfils of France dives for a forehand in his fourth round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia, during the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, on 25 January 2016. The Australian Open holds the record for the highest attendance at a Grand Slam event. Cameron Spencer, Getty Images/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Sports, 3rd prize singles: Usain Bolt of Jamaica smiles as he looks back at his competition, whilst winning the 100-meter semi-final sprint, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bolt is regarded as the fastest human ever timed. He is the first person to hold both the 100-meter and 200-meter world records since fully automatic time became mandatory. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sports, 1st prize stories: Muddy York Rugby Football Club players Michael Smith, left, Devin McCarney, center, and Jean Paul Markides are photographed during a rehearsal for their performance at the annual team fundraiser drag show on Saturday, 5 November 2016, in Toronto, Ontario. Fundraisers, along with sponsorships, play a major role for the team's season budget. Each player pays an annual fee to the club that covers the...more
Sports, 2nd prize stories: The chess player concentrates just a few moments before the start of the next round of a tournament.Chess, for some, represents a world full of strong emotions, adrenaline and stress. This series focuses especially on the 'youth' tournaments held across several cities in the Czech Republic in 2016. The youth tournaments aim to motivate young people, replacing electronic devices with real-world...more
Sports, 3rd prize stories: With the aid of chains purchased at the hardware store and deadlift straps, Lindsay performs cleans under the watchful eye of her coach Jenny Jeffries. "It's been an important relationship for me," says Jeffries, who was admittedly affected by her mother's disabilities following a car accident. "How could it not�seeing Lindsay doing what she's been doing her whole life." Darren Calabrese/Courtesy of World...more
Spot News, 1st prize singles: Lawyers help their injured colleagues after a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, on 8 August 2016. Seventy people were killed when a bomb exploded outside a civil hospital where a crowd of lawyers and journalists had gathered to mourn Bilal Anwar Kasi, a senior lawyer who had been assassinated hours earlier. Jamal Taraqai, European Pressphoto Agency/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via...more
Spot News, 2nd prize singles: A Syrian girl cries out as a wounded child lies next to her at a makeshift hospital on 12 September 2016. She had been injured in reported government airstrikes on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of Damascus, Syria. Abd Doumany, Agence France-Presse/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Spot News, 3rd prize singles: A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicles as they advance towards Islamic State held territory in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Iraqi Special Operations Forces, also known as the Golden Division, is the Iraqi unit that leads the fight against the Islamic State with the support of the airstrikes of the Coalition Forces. They were the first forces to enter the Islamic...more
Spot News, 1st prize stories: Gallery goers cower after Mevlut Mert Altintas shot Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated, Panos Pictures/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Spot News, 2nd prize stories: Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported airstrike on the rebel-held Salihin neighborhood of Aleppo on 11 September 2016. Airstrikes have killed dozens in rebel-held parts of Syria as the opposition considers whether to join a US-Russia truce deal due to take effect on 12 September. Ameer Alhalbi, Agence France-Presse/Courtesy of World...more
Spot News, 3rd prize stories: Eritreans migrants seen cramped in the hold of a large wooden boat which carried approximately 540 men women and children, mostly Eritreans. Mathieu Willcocks/MOAS.eu/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS