World Press Photo Awards winners
World Press Photo of the Year and Spot News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Warren Richardson - Hope for a New Life. A man passes a baby through the fence at the Serbia/Hungary border in Roszke, Hungary, August 28, 2015....more
General News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Mauricio Lima - IS Fighter Treated at Kurdish Hospital. A doctor rubs ointment on the burns of Jacob, 16, in front of a poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers'...more
Nature, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Rohan Kelly - Storm Front on Bondi Beach. A sunbather is oblivious to the ominous shelf cloud approaching on Bondi beach November 6, 2015. A massive “cloud tsunami�? looms over Sydney in a...more
Daily Life, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Kevin Frayer - China's Coal Addiction. Chinese men pull a tricycle in a neighborhood next to a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China, November 26, 2015. A history of heavy dependence on...more
Sports, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Christian Walgram - FIS World Championships. Ondrej Bank of Czech Republic crashes during the downhill race of the alpine combined at the FIS World Champioships 2015 in Beaver Creek February 8,...more
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Zhang Lei - Haze in China. A city in northern China is shrouded in haze, Tianjin, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Zhang Lei via WPP
People, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Matic Zorman - Waiting to Register. A child refugee is covered with a raincoat while she waits in line to get registered in Presevo refugee registration camp October 7, 2015. Most of the refugees...more
Next Slideshows
Pope Francis in Mexico
Images from the Pope's visit to Mexico.
Pope in prison
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Explosion in Ankara
A vehicle laden with explosives detonates in the Turkish capital.
Family politics
When support for the presidential candidates runs in the family.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.