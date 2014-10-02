Edition:
World rallies behind Hong Kong

Demonstrators hold umbrellas in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches, at Times Square in New York October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters, demanding that Taiwan's economic and political talks with China end immediately in a show of support for the democracy protests in Hong Kong, clash with police at Hong Kong's official representative office in Taipei, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators hold signs and umbrellas in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches, at Times Square in New York October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Poon joins a candle-lit demonstration in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, in Boston, Massachusetts October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, in Stockholm October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

A man writes a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on bits of paper to add to the hundreds of others stuck to the wall of Hong Kong House in central Sydney September 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches, at Times Square in New York October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People hold candles and umbrellas during a demonstration in support of the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, in Boston, Massachusetts October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman holds up a placard that reads, "People of Hong Kong support Hong Kong. Friends, you are not alone" during a candlelight vigil in solidarity at the Hong Lim Park Speakers' Corner in Singapore October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman pins a yellow ribbon, a symbol of the "Occupy Central" movement, on a child as they attend a candlelight vigil at Hong Lim Park Speakers' Corner in Singapore October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators hold signs in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches, at Times Square in New York October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man writes "Stay Strong! Fight for Your Rights!" on a banner at a demonstration in support of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, in Boston, Massachusetts October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney September 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

People sing songs by Hong Kong rock band Beyond during a candlelight vigil at Hong Lim Park Speakers' Corner in Singapore October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator holds a sign prior to a rally in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, at Portsmouth Square in the Chinatown neighborhood in San Francisco, California October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A demonstrator holds a sign while marching in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, in San Francisco, California October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

