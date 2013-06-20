Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 2:55pm EDT

World Refugee Day

<p>An Afghan child, who is a refugee, sleeps on a bed during a registration process at an United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp on the outskirts of Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan child, who is a refugee, sleeps on a bed during a registration process at an United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp on the outskirts of Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An Afghan child, who is a refugee, sleeps on a bed during a registration process at an United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp on the outskirts of Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 30
<p>A Palestinian woman holds her refugee ration card during a protest demanding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to resume aid for refugees, in front of UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian woman holds her refugee ration card during a protest demanding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to resume aid for refugees, in front of UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Palestinian woman holds her refugee ration card during a protest demanding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to resume aid for refugees, in front of UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 30
<p>Syrian refugee Osama (L), 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Syrian refugee Osama (L), 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Syrian refugee Osama (L), 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
3 / 30
<p>Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some...more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
4 / 30
<p>A boy walks past a queue of Syrian refugee waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A boy walks past a queue of Syrian refugee waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A boy walks past a queue of Syrian refugee waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
5 / 30
<p>A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
6 / 30
<p>A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 30
<p>A Bangladeshi refugee rests under an altar for Chinese gods in front of his shack rented from a Chinese landlord inside a quarters at the rural Ping Chi in Hong Kong's New Territories June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A Bangladeshi refugee rests under an altar for Chinese gods in front of his shack rented from a Chinese landlord inside a quarters at the rural Ping Chi in Hong Kong's New Territories June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Bangladeshi refugee rests under an altar for Chinese gods in front of his shack rented from a Chinese landlord inside a quarters at the rural Ping Chi in Hong Kong's New Territories June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
9 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee girl looks from behind a plastic sheet inside the makeshift tent where she temporarily lives with her family in Bar Elias village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian refugee girl looks from behind a plastic sheet inside the makeshift tent where she temporarily lives with her family in Bar Elias village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Syrian refugee girl looks from behind a plastic sheet inside the makeshift tent where she temporarily lives with her family in Bar Elias village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
10 / 30
<p>Internally displaced Afghan children play at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Internally displaced Afghan children play at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Internally displaced Afghan children play at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 30
<p>An internally displaced Afghan girl holds a doll as she plays outside her shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An internally displaced Afghan girl holds a doll as she plays outside her shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An internally displaced Afghan girl holds a doll as she plays outside her shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 30
<p>A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James...more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 30
<p>Internally displaced Afghan children sit outside their makeshift house at a refugee camp in Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Internally displaced Afghan children sit outside their makeshift house at a refugee camp in Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Internally displaced Afghan children sit outside their makeshift house at a refugee camp in Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
14 / 30
<p>Syrian refugee children play on swings at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, Jordan, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugee children play on swings at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, Jordan, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Syrian refugee children play on swings at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, Jordan, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
15 / 30
<p>Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521 km (324 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521 km (324 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. ...more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521 km (324 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 30
<p>A Muslim woman holds a baby at a refugee camp for those displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe, Myanmar, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A Muslim woman holds a baby at a refugee camp for those displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe, Myanmar, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Muslim woman holds a baby at a refugee camp for those displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe, Myanmar, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
17 / 30
<p>A woman carries water with her daughter from a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland</p>

A woman carries water with her daughter from a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman carries water with her daughter from a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Close
18 / 30
<p>Syrian refugees shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after receiving news from the Syrian frontline at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after receiving news from the Syrian frontline at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Syrian refugees shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after receiving news from the Syrian frontline at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
19 / 30
<p>Palestinian refugee Fatem Redwan (C), 76, poses for a photograph as her husband and her grandson watch her at Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Palestinian refugee Fatem Redwan (C), 76, poses for a photograph as her husband and her grandson watch her at Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Palestinian refugee Fatem Redwan (C), 76, poses for a photograph as her husband and her grandson watch her at Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
20 / 30
<p>Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee boy holds bread at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A Syrian refugee boy holds bread at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Syrian refugee boy holds bread at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
22 / 30
<p>A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 30
<p>A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thailand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thailand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thailand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 30
<p>A refugee is seen during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres to the Shagarab Eritrean Refugees camp at Kassala in East Sudan January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A refugee is seen during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres to the Shagarab Eritrean Refugees camp at Kassala in East Sudan January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A refugee is seen during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres to the Shagarab Eritrean Refugees camp at Kassala in East Sudan January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee child cries at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A Syrian refugee child cries at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Syrian refugee child cries at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
26 / 30
<p>A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis, Turkey, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis, Turkey, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis, Turkey, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
27 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
28 / 30
<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
29 / 30
<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. ...more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Getting to school

Getting to school

Next Slideshows

Getting to school

Getting to school

Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.

Jun 19 2013
Inside Siberia's prisons

Inside Siberia's prisons

Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...

Jun 19 2013
Relocating elephants

Relocating elephants

Kenya Wildlife Service wardens aim to relocate 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land.

Jun 19 2013
Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Protests continue in cities across the country.

Jun 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast