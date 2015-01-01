Edition:
World rings in New Year

Revellers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, as revelers take part in New Year celebrations, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Confetti engineer Norm Larsen tosses confetti onto revellers from the roof of the Marriott Marquis hotel during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Confetti flies around the New Year's Eve Ball Drop, after midnight ,during New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square, New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations at the Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mauro Pimentel

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode behind the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben on the River Thames during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
An man paints "2015" with the light of a sparkler as he celebrates the New Year in Rome, Italy, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Trader Joseph Mastrolia works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while wearing 2015 novelty glasses on New Year's Eve, the last trading day of the year, in New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Performers and attendees celebrate the arrival of the new year in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", on which the year 2015 is projected, during a new year's countdown event celebrating the arrival of the new year and wishing in winning the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A tourist wearing a foam novelty headpiece walks on Sydney's Bondi beach, Australia, before the first sunrise of the new year, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Confetti falls on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations outside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Revellers pose for a picture with a man dressed as Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, during celebrations of New Year's Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin's Spasskaya (Saviour) Tower, covered by scaffolding, during celebrations of New Year's Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Revelers celebrate ahead of New Year's Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall on the occasion of the New Year, December 31, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Light and laser illuminate the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebrations on the Bund in Shanghai January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays graffiti on a wall prior to the new year in Aleppo, Syria, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
People release balloons during New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Crowds watch and take photographs as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in the background, ahead of the New Year's Day countdown celebrations, in Singapore December 31, 2014. Throughout December, people penned their New Year's wishes on the spheres to be placed in the waters as part of the coming New Year Day celebrations. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
People pray during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
School students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight New Year fireworks, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Up Helly Aa vikings from the Shetland Islands hold lit torches during the annual torchlight procession to mark the start of Hogmanay (New Year) celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A woman lights a candle before a ceremony to celebrate the new year at Bongeun Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode near the observation wheel during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A couple takes a "selfie" as fireworks go off during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at Bongeun Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks explode near the observation wheel during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
