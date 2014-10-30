Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 10:39am EDT

World Series ruckus

A man carries a bicycle through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man carries a bicycle through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man carries a bicycle through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
1 / 24
Police officers walk through smoke from a bonfire during a street celebration in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers walk through smoke from a bonfire during a street celebration in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Police officers walk through smoke from a bonfire during a street celebration in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 24
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
3 / 24
Police prepare to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Police prepare to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Police prepare to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
4 / 24
A man is being detained by the police after a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man is being detained by the police after a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man is being detained by the police after a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 24
Police officers try to disperse a crowd in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers try to disperse a crowd in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Police officers try to disperse a crowd in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 24
A woman is assisted by medical personnel during a celebration in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A woman is assisted by medical personnel during a celebration in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman is assisted by medical personnel during a celebration in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
7 / 24
Revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 24
A man lays on a burning mattress set ablaze along the street in the Mission District, San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man lays on a burning mattress set ablaze along the street in the Mission District, San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man lays on a burning mattress set ablaze along the street in the Mission District, San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
9 / 24
A broken parking meter is seen on the ground during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A broken parking meter is seen on the ground during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A broken parking meter is seen on the ground during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 24
Police officers disperse a crowd in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers disperse a crowd in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Police officers disperse a crowd in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 24
People watch a street celebration from a balcony in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People watch a street celebration from a balcony in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
People watch a street celebration from a balcony in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 24
A reveller reaches into the fire that was started in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A reveller reaches into the fire that was started in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A reveller reaches into the fire that was started in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 24
An injured police officer is seen on the ground after being hit by a glass bottle as revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An injured police officer is seen on the ground after being hit by a glass bottle as revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
An injured police officer is seen on the ground after being hit by a glass bottle as revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 24
A reveller raises his arms after being ordered to disperse by the police during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A reveller raises his arms after being ordered to disperse by the police during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A reveller raises his arms after being ordered to disperse by the police during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 24
Revellers squat by a street sign in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Revellers squat by a street sign in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Revellers squat by a street sign in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 24
Revellers add fuel to a street bonfire in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Revellers add fuel to a street bonfire in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Revellers add fuel to a street bonfire in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
17 / 24
A woman stands as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A woman stands as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman stands as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
18 / 24
Revellers celebrate from a moving vehicle in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Revellers celebrate from a moving vehicle in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Revellers celebrate from a moving vehicle in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 24
Police begin to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Police begin to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Police begin to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
20 / 24
A man blocks traffic as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man blocks traffic as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man blocks traffic as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
21 / 24
Fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
22 / 24
Fans celebrate on a street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Fans celebrate on a street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Fans celebrate on a street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
23 / 24
A woman extinguishes a bonfire during a street celebration in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman extinguishes a bonfire during a street celebration in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A woman extinguishes a bonfire during a street celebration in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Giants win World Series

Giants win World Series

Next Slideshows

Giants win World Series

Giants win World Series

The San Francisco Giants take the pennant.

Oct 30 2014
Prayers to the sun

Prayers to the sun

Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.

Oct 29 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

Oct 29 2014
NASA rocket explodes

NASA rocket explodes

An unmanned Antares rocket explodes seconds after lift off in Virginia.

Oct 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast