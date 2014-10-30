World Series ruckus
A man carries a bicycle through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Police officers walk through smoke from a bonfire during a street celebration in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Police prepare to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man is being detained by the police after a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers try to disperse a crowd in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman is assisted by medical personnel during a celebration in the Mission District in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man lays on a burning mattress set ablaze along the street in the Mission District, San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A broken parking meter is seen on the ground during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers disperse a crowd in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People watch a street celebration from a balcony in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A reveller reaches into the fire that was started in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An injured police officer is seen on the ground after being hit by a glass bottle as revellers celebrate in the Mission District, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A reveller raises his arms after being ordered to disperse by the police during a street celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Revellers squat by a street sign in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Revellers add fuel to a street bonfire in celebration in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman stands as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Revellers celebrate from a moving vehicle in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police begin to disperse a crowd gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man blocks traffic as fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fans celebrate in the street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fans celebrate on a street in the Mission District in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A woman extinguishes a bonfire during a street celebration in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
