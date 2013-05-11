World Trade Center rises again

Workers stand in a shaft of sunlight on the 105th floor of the One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)