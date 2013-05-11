Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013 | 9:40pm EDT

World Trade Center rises again

<p>The New York skyline stretches into the horizon as seen from the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The New York skyline stretches into the horizon as seen from the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

The New York skyline stretches into the horizon as seen from the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 54
<p>Iron workers applaud after taking a group photograph on the top of the One World Trade Center before the final piece of the buildings spire is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers applaud after taking a group photograph on the top of the One World Trade Center before the final piece of the buildings spire is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Iron workers applaud after taking a group photograph on the top of the One World Trade Center before the final piece of the buildings spire is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 54
<p>Graffiti is written on a steel girder on the 105th floor of One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Graffiti is written on a steel girder on the 105th floor of One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Graffiti is written on a steel girder on the 105th floor of One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 54
<p>The final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

The final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 54
<p>The spire rises from the top of One World Trade Center before the final piece is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The spire rises from the top of One World Trade Center before the final piece is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

The spire rises from the top of One World Trade Center before the final piece is attached in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 54
<p>Iron workers shout after an object fell from the workers in charge of placing the final piece of spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers shout after an object fell from the workers in charge of placing the final piece of spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Iron workers shout after an object fell from the workers in charge of placing the final piece of spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 54
<p>Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 54
<p>Workers stand in a shaft of sunlight on the 105th floor of the One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)</p>

Workers stand in a shaft of sunlight on the 105th floor of the One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

Workers stand in a shaft of sunlight on the 105th floor of the One World Trade Center after the final piece of the building's spire was attached in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Close
8 / 54
<p>Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
9 / 54
<p>The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
10 / 54
<p>One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 54
<p>One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, May 10, 2013

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 54
<p>Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 54
<p>A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 54
<p>The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 54
<p>A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 54
<p>Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle&rsquo;s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city&rsquo;s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 54
<p>The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle&rsquo;s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city&rsquo;s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSPACE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)</p>

The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSPACE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Close
18 / 54
<p>Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 54
<p>Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 54
<p>The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 54
<p>The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, May 10, 2013

The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 54
<p>The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum</p>

The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum

Friday, May 10, 2013

The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum

Close
23 / 54
<p>Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 10, 2013

Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
24 / 54
<p>Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, May 10, 2013

Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
25 / 54
<p>The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
26 / 54
<p>One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
27 / 54
<p>One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
28 / 54
<p>The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, May 10, 2013

The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 54
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 10, 2013

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
30 / 54
<p>The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 10, 2013

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 54
<p>Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
32 / 54
<p>A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 10, 2013

A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
33 / 54
<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 10, 2013

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
34 / 54
<p>A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 10, 2013

A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
35 / 54
<p>The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 10, 2013

The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 54
<p>A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 10, 2013

A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
37 / 54
<p>A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
38 / 54
<p>The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 10, 2013

The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
39 / 54
<p>A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
40 / 54
<p>People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
41 / 54
<p>A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, May 10, 2013

A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
42 / 54
<p>Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool</p>

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

Close
43 / 54
<p>Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool</p>

Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

Friday, May 10, 2013

Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

Close
44 / 54
<p>A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, May 10, 2013

A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
45 / 54
<p>A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
46 / 54
<p>A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, May 10, 2013

A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
47 / 54
<p>A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, May 10, 2013

A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
48 / 54
<p>The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
49 / 54
<p>A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, May 10, 2013

A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
50 / 54
<p>A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, May 10, 2013

A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
51 / 54
<p>Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, May 10, 2013

Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
52 / 54
<p>The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, May 10, 2013

The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
53 / 54
<p>One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 10, 2013

One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
54 / 54
View Again
View Next
Occupy resurgent

Occupy resurgent

Next Slideshows

Elderly beauty contest

Elderly beauty contest

An elderly beauty pageant ahead of Mother's Day.

May 10 2013
Men fall from building inferno

Men fall from building inferno

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, as other men fall from the higher floors.

May 09 2013
Where the Pope will visit

Where the Pope will visit

Pope Francis will visit a poor Brazilian favela on his first international trip as pontiff in July.

May 09 2013
India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.

May 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast