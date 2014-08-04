World War One remembered

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as a German WWI soldier sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same...more

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as a German WWI soldier sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

