Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 22, 2017 | 9:15pm EDT

World Water Day

A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 21
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 21
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 21
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 21
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 21
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 21
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 21
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 21
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 21
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 21
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 21
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
12 / 21
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
13 / 21
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
14 / 21
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 21
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 21
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 21
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP), near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP), near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP), near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
18 / 21
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 21
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
20 / 21
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Next Slideshows

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Mar 21 2017
Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Mar 21 2017
Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mar 21 2017
London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Mar 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures