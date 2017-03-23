World Water Day
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man bathes at a public well in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers to refill at a public pump in Kabul, Afghanistan February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Palestinian girl uses a public tap to wash her hand in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman soaks in the Roncador river wells in Bahia, Brazil March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck in Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Internally displaced people wash and collect water in a reservoir in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP), near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man bathes in a river to cool off on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
