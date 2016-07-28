Edition:
World Youth Day

Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A woman receives holy communion during Pope Francis visit at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Balloons with an image of Pope Francis are seen in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Sebastian Adamus/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls wait for the arrival of Pope Francis who will lead a mass in commemoration of the 1050th anniversary of Poland's Baptism, at Jasna Gora in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls attend as Pope Francis leads a mass at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A man takes a picture before Pope Francis' arrival at a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis is welcomed by faithfuls as he travels to Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A poster with Pope Francis is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A woman carrying a Pope Francis puppet is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Faithfuls cheer as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival at Balice airport near Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Police officers are seen during preparations for the arrival of Pope Francis at Jasna Gora Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A priest waits for faithful in confessional during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim covered in raincoat smiles during the World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Security officers monitor the site of the opening ceremony during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims dance during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims covered in rain coats walk during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims gather for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim prays before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims covered in rain coats play during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims confess during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims arrive at the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Nuns covered in rain coats gather before the opening mass of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims wait for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims sing songs at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim poses next to a picture of Pope Francis at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
