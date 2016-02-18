World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.
The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
