Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 3:30pm EST

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 20
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 20
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 20
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 20
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 20
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 20
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 20
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 20
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
9 / 20
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 20
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 20
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 20
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 20
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 20
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 20
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 20
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 20
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 20
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 20
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Marseille from above

Marseille from above

Next Slideshows

Marseille from above

Marseille from above

Aerial images of the French port city of Marseille.

Feb 18 2016
The papacy of Pope Francis

The papacy of Pope Francis

Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.

Feb 18 2016
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 18 2016
Einstein's gravitational waves

Einstein's gravitational waves

For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...

Feb 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast