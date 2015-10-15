World's biggest feet
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez, the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with...more
Jeison Rodriguez plays basketball in front of his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez, 19, the living person with the largest feet in the world, holds his niece Osmariel with the help of his foot at his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez, the living person with the largest feet in the world, plays basketball in front of his house in Maracay. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez sits in front of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A 30 cm ruler is seen next to the feet of Jeison Rodriguez. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez poses for a picture with his older brother Wilmer, 24, outside their house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez poses for a picture with his mother Amalia, his brother Erick, 21, and his nephews at their house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez poses for a picture at his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez bows his head to go through the door while walking out of his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jeison Rodriguez poses for a picture at his house in Maracay, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
