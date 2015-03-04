Edition:
World's cheapest cities

1: Bangalore, India is the cheapest city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

2. Karachi, Pakistan is second. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

3. Mumbai, India is third. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

4. Caracas, Venezuela is fourth. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

5. Chennai, India is fifth. REUTERS/Babu

6. New Delhi, India is sixth. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

7. Damascus, Syria is seventh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

8. Tehran, Iran is eighth. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

9. Kathmandu, Nepal is ninth. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

10. Algiers, Algeria is tenth. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

