World's highest-paid actors
1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor this year with $80 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned 33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned 32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: Dwayne Johnson earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Johnny Depp earned $30 million. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
13: Leonardo DiCaprio earned $29 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Channing Tatum earned $29 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Chris Hemsworth earned $27 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
16: Daniel Craig earned $27 million. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
17: Matthew McConaughey earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
18: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $26 million. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19: Will Smith earned $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Matt Damon earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Hugh Jackman earned $23 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
22: Ben Affleck earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23: Liam Neeson earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
24: Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat earned $18 million. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
25: Russell Crowe earned $18 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
26: Seth Rogen earned $17 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
27: George Clooney earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
28: Brad Pitt earned $16 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
29: Jonah Hill earned $16 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
30: Will Ferrell earned $15 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
31: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
32: Chris Evans earned $13.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: Chris Pratt earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau earned $13 million. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
