Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 10:45am EDT

World's highest-paid actors

1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million.

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

3. Matt Damon earned $55 million.

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million.

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million.

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million.

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million.

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million.

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million.

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew

16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew
17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million.

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
The future of space

The future of space

