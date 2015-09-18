Edition:
United States
Fri Sep 18, 2015

World's highest-paid models

1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2009
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 04, 2010
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2010
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
