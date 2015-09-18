World's highest-paid models
1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NY Fashion Week highlights
Backstage and collection highlights at New York Fashion Week.
Serena Williams debuts at NYFW
The tennis star turns fashion designer with her first runway collection.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.