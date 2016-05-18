World's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship, the 361 meters long, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her maiden voyage, in Southampton, Britain May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A small boats cruises past the worlds largest cruise ship. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas (R), moored at its' berth ahead of its maiden voyage as cruise ship MSC Splendida (L), sails into port alongside it. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her maiden voyage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, is berthed in port ahead its maiden voyage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Harmony of the Seas (Oasis 3) class ship leaves the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Getting the selfie vote
Campaign selfies with presidential hopefuls.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military.
Crowning Miss Tiffany
Beauty contestants compete in the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe transvestite contest in Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.