World's largest Elvis festival
Elvis Presley tribute artist Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba performs in a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Elvis Presley fan shows his T-shirt at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. Featuring over 120 Elvis tribute artists, it is the world's largest Elvis festival and last year hosted 30,000 visitors. ...more
Elvis Presley tribute artist Joey Cundari of Brampton, Ontario performs "Jailhouse Rock" on a street stage at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A fan's purse featuring the image of Elvis Presley lies on a bar table during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Bruce Stewart (L) of Georgian Bay, Ontario passes Lorenz Francke of Scarborough, Ontario during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Dave Stewart of Ballymena, Northern Ireland waits at a hot dog vendor during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Canada's first Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland of London, Ontario poses with his heavy rings and a shield at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Gordie McNeil of Fort Erie, Ontario performs on a sidewalk during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artists (L-R) Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario, Doug McKenzie of Tavistock, Ontario, Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba and John Cigan of Pickering, Ontario prepare in a dressing room for a gospel talent contest during the...more
A sign advertising old Elvis Presley VHS cassette tapes is seen taped to the wall at a venue hosting a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Eleven week-old baby girl Alyssa Malfatti of Orangeville, Ontario is held by her father for a portrait in an Elvis cutout during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Elvis Presley tribute artist leaves a portable toilet at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Robert Pooran of Etobicoke prepares in a dressing room before a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland, Jr of Windsor, Ontario performs with his son Jax on a street stage at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario prepares in a dressing room for a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artists (L-R) Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario, Dave Collimson of Keswick, Ontario, Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba and Marcus Wells of Toronto chat in the stands of a hockey arena before a gospel talent contest during the...more
Elvis Presley tribute artist Lorenz Francke of Scarborough, Ontario poses with fans during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Dan Barella of Staten Island, New York performs during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Marcus Wells (R) of Toronto speaks with a woman wearing a souvenir shirt at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Len Mizzoni of Ontario performs during the semi-finals of a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Mark Craig of Midland, Ontario greets a fan from a street stage during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute Brad Mitchell of Spokane, Washington performs during the semi-finals of a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist "Fast Eddie the Roller Skating Elvis" of Orillia, Ontario kisses a fan during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland, Jr of Windsor, Ontario performs near dancers on a street stage at the four day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Newport marks electric Dylan
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...
Celebrity racist rants
Hulk Hogan is the latest celebrity to be caught using racist slurs to describe African Americans.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
London Film and Comic Con
Fans of all things movies, comics, gaming and anime gather at the London Film and Comic Con.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.