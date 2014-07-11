Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 11, 2014 | 4:00pm EDT

World's largest military air show

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 18
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 18
The tails of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, are seen during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The tails of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, are seen during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The tails of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, are seen during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 18
An aviation enthusiast photographs an Airbus A400M aircraft during the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An aviation enthusiast photographs an Airbus A400M aircraft during the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aviation enthusiast photographs an Airbus A400M aircraft during the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 18
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 18
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 18
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 18
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 18
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 18
An aviation enthusiast watches The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An aviation enthusiast watches The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aviation enthusiast watches The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 18
Ground staff kneel in front of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ground staff kneel in front of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
Ground staff kneel in front of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 18
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 18
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 18
Police officers watch an Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Italian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police officers watch an Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Italian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
Police officers watch an Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Italian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 18
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 18
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 18
An aviation enthusiast watches an Aero Vodochody L-39C Albatros aircraft of the Estonian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An aviation enthusiast watches an Aero Vodochody L-39C Albatros aircraft of the Estonian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aviation enthusiast watches an Aero Vodochody L-39C Albatros aircraft of the Estonian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 18
An aviation enthusiast watches an Airbus A400M aircraft performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An aviation enthusiast watches an Airbus A400M aircraft performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aviation enthusiast watches an Airbus A400M aircraft performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Next Slideshows

Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

Jul 11 2014
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

Jul 11 2014
Psychic soccer animals

Psychic soccer animals

A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.

Jul 11 2014
Fly farm

Fly farm

The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.

Jul 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast