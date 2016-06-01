Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track...more

