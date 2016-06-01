Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 1, 2016 | 11:40am EDT

World's longest train tunnel

Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 26
Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
2 / 26
Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track...more

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
3 / 26
France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool

France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool
Close
4 / 26
A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
5 / 26
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 26
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Close
7 / 26
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 26
An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
9 / 26
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 26
A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 26
A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 26
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
13 / 26
An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 26
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
15 / 26
A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 26
Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 26
A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
18 / 26
A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
19 / 26
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 26
A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
21 / 26
Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
22 / 26
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 26
A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 26
An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
25 / 26
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Stuck!

Stuck!

Next Slideshows

Stuck!

Stuck!

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

May 31 2016
Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Donald Trump joins thousands of riders during the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners...

May 30 2016
Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is underway with installations and projections illuminating the city.

May 27 2016
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

May 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast