World's longest train tunnel
Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track...more
France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the...more
A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. ...more
An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
