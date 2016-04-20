Edition:
World's Most Beautiful Woman

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Jennifer Aniston poses, as actor Justin Theroux stands nearby, at the 16th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. party after the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2013
Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of "Mother's Day" in Los Angeles April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere of the Lifetime cable channel film "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film" in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "She's Funny That Way" in Los Angeles, California August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Jennifer Aniston arrives for the "Life of Crime" gala screening at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2013
Jennifer Aniston arrives for the "Cake" gala at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Jennifer Aniston poses with a fan at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Jennifer Aniston poses for photographers as she arrives for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the season premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 23, 2014
