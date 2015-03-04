Edition:
Wed Mar 4, 2015

World's most expensive cities

1: Singapore is the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
2: Paris, France is second. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
3: Oslo, Norway is third. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2012
4: Zurich, Switzerland is fourth. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
5: Sydney, Australia is fifth. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
6: Melbourne, Australia is sixth. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2009
7: Geneva, Switzerland is seventh. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2012
8: Copenhagen, Denmark is eighth. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2009
9: Hong Kong is ninth. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
9: Seoul, South Korea is also ninth. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2012
10: New York is tenth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
