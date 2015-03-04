World's most expensive cities
1: Singapore is the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Edgar Su
2: Paris, France is second. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
3: Oslo, Norway is third. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix
4: Zurich, Switzerland is fourth. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
5: Sydney, Australia is fifth. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
6: Melbourne, Australia is sixth. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
7: Geneva, Switzerland is seventh. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
8: Copenhagen, Denmark is eighth. REUTERS/Bob Strong
9: Hong Kong is ninth. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9: Seoul, South Korea is also ninth. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
10: New York is tenth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
World's cheapest cities
The world's cheapest cities to live in.
Ebola's ground zero
Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever Ebola outbreak to a toddler in a village in southeast Guinea.
I do, I do, I do...
About 3,800 couples tie the knot at a mass wedding in South Korea.
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall
More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.