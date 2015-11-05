Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 12:45pm EST

World's most powerful people

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2012
2: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is second. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2009
3. President Obama is third. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
5. China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
6. Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
7. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
8. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
10. Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
11. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
12. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
13. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
14: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
15. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
16. France's President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
17: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
18. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2007
19: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2013
20. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
21: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
22: Alibaba's Jack Ma. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
23: IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
24: GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
25: ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2010
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
27: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
28: Toyota President Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
29: David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013
31: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
32: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
33: Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
34: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
35: Newscorp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
36: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
37: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
38: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
39: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
40: United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
