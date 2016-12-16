World's most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is third. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
4: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Aly Song
5: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
6: Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
7: Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
8: Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
10: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
11: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
12: China's Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
13: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Neil Hall
14: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
15: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
16: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
17: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
19: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
20: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
22: General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
23: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
24: Exxon Mobil CEO Rex W. Tillerson. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
25: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
27: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
28: Alibaba founder Jack Ma. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
29: Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
