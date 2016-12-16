Edition:
World's most powerful people

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

3: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is third. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

4: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Aly Song

5: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi

6: Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

7: Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

8: Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

10: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

11: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

12: China's Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

13: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Neil Hall

14: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

15: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

16: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

17: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

19: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

20: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

22: General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

23: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

24: Exxon Mobil CEO Rex W. Tillerson. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

25: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

27: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

28: Alibaba founder Jack Ma. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

29: Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

