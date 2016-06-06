World's most powerful women
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
2. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3. U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen is third. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
4. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
5. General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
6. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
7. Chief operating officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Mike Blake
9. Chief executive officer and president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10. Chairman of Spanish bank Santander Ana Patricia Botin. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
11. IBM Chairwoman, President and CEO Virginia "Ginni" Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
12. South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
13. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
14. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Don Heupel
15. Apple senior vice president of retail and online stores Angela Ahrendts. REUTERS/Noah Berger
16. President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
17. Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
18. Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
19. European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool
20. Co-CEO of Oracle Safra Catz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
21. Media proprietor, producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and current Administrator of the United Nations Development Program Helen Clark. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
23. The three female U.S. Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L), Sonia Sotomayor (2nd R) and Elena Kagan (R) (seen here with Sandra Day O'Connor, 2nd L). REUTERS/Mike Theiler
24. Lockheed Martin's Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
25. Chairman of the State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
26. Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. REUTERS/Edgar Su
27. Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat (L). REUTERS/Mike Theiler
28. Conde Nast Publications artistic director and editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
29. Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
30. Ho Ching, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. REUTERS/Tim Chong
