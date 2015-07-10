World's most vulnerable
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The...more
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. ...more
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. ...more
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Ilham, a Yazidi woman, folds the curtain of the tent where she lives in a refugee camp near Duhok February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 200km from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Palestinian girl looks out of a tent erected near the remains of her family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip...more
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants from Afghanistan walk after they crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, near the village of Asotthalom on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Children queue for food at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Hla Hla Myint, a victim of recent violence with a head gunshot wound, rests in a bed at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out as sectarian violence raged between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists...more
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani holds a child in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
