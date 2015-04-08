World's oldest art replicated
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated...more
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Next Slideshows
Drug tunnels of Mexico
Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trapped in ice
Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Mass graves in Tikrit
Iraqi forensic teams begin excavating 12 suspected mass graves thought to hold the corpses of soldiers massacred by Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.