World's oldest person turns 117
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, blows candles during her 117th birthday in Verbania, northern Italy November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, still swears by her diet of two raw eggs a day. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, sits on her bed. Morano was born in November 1899, four years before the Wright brothers first took to the air. Her life has spanned three centuries, two World...more
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, sits on her bed during her 117th birthday. Morano lives alone and has outlived all her eight brothers and sisters, including one who died at 102. ...more
Emma Morano is seen during her 117th birthday. "When I first knew her she used to eat three eggs a day. Two raw, and one fried. Today she has slowed down a bit, reducing the number to two some days because she says three can be too much," her doctor...more
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, is seen during her 117th birthday in her house in Verbania, northern Italy November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, is seen during her 117th birthday in her house in Verbania, northern Italy November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, reacts in front of her 117th birthday cake in Verbania, northern Italy November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
