Fri Mar 30, 2012

World's smallest puppy

<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Friday, March 30, 2012

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

