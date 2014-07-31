Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 31, 2014 | 2:50pm EDT

World's top oil producers

1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, July 31, 2014
1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
1 / 10
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, July 31, 2014
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 10
3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

Thursday, July 31, 2014
3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman
Close
3 / 10
4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 31, 2014
4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 10
5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol

5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, July 31, 2014
5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 10
6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Thursday, July 31, 2014
6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
6 / 10
7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Thursday, July 31, 2014
7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
Close
7 / 10
8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Thursday, July 31, 2014
8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 10
9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Thursday, July 31, 2014
9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Close
9 / 10
10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Thursday, July 31, 2014
10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Border country

Border country

Next Slideshows

Border country

Border country

Life on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Jul 30 2014
UCLA floods

UCLA floods

A broken water main floods parts of the UCLA campus and strands motorists.

Jul 30 2014
Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.

Jul 30 2014
Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.

Jul 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast