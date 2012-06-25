Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 25, 2012 | 5:55pm EDT

World's ugliest dog contest

<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 17
<p>Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 17
<p>Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 17
<p>Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 17
<p>Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 17
<p>A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 17
<p>Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 17
<p>Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
8 / 17
<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. ...more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
9 / 17
<p>Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 17
<p>Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 17
<p>Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 17
<p>Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 17
<p>Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
14 / 17
<p>Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 17
<p>Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
16 / 17
<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

Next Slideshows

Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

The 2012 Super Show in Shanghai drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners to race against each other.

Jun 25 2012
Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Fast, smart and dangerous, the wild boar was once the most prized hunter's catch in ancient Greece.

Jun 22 2012
Royal Ascot style

Royal Ascot style

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

Jun 22 2012
Indigenous in the city

Indigenous in the city

Indigenous tribes at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil.

Jun 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast